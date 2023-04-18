LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The new revised STAAR tests start this week and kids all over the state of Texas are experiencing a new method of standardized test-taking for the 2022-2023 school year.

Due to a number of changes, students are now having to write out their answers more and charting out math problems, and show their work with fewer multiple-choice questions in general. The tests will also be graded by actual teachers to better interpret students’ answers.

Another change is that students are no longer held accountable for poor performance, meaning they won’t get held back if they fail. However, it still has massive accountability for teachers and schools.

The Laredo Independent School District’s (LISD) superintendent, Dr. Sylvia Rios, said, ”It’s going to require our students to be able to apply the knowledge that is going to be written in different ways. It’s kind of like the beginning of a new testing cycle for the whole state of Texas. It’s so important that as we move forward, not only at the high school but at elementary and middle schools, everybody prepares for this brand new test.”

LISD students began their STAAR testing on April 18 while United Independent School District (UISD) students will begin their testing on April 19.

The spring testing window for all school districts across the state is from April 18 through May 9.

