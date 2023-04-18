Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Slow Warming Trend Through Friday, Cooler Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm, humid air is moving in from the gulf. This will bring low clouds late tonight and Wednesday morning. Cirrus clouds will remain higher up Wednesday afternoon with milky white skies. The warm air will continue through Friday with Friday being the hottest day of the week. A cold front will arrive Friday evening with a chance of showers. Temperatures will not be as warm with Great Plains air moving in Friday night and Saturday. Moist air will arrive above to cooler airmass late Saturday night and Sunday with a chance of showers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court
Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33
Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police say
Last chance to file your taxes
Last chance to file your taxes
WEBB COUNTY APPRAISALS
KGNS On Your Side: Tips to keep from overpaying on property taxes
A crash was reported.
Two vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 Sunday

Latest News

A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Swampy day
Swampy day
Swampy day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
A Warmer, at Times Cloudier Week
Cool morning then warm with breezy to windy conditions.
Another warm and pleasant day