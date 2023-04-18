Slow Warming Trend Through Friday, Cooler Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm, humid air is moving in from the gulf. This will bring low clouds late tonight and Wednesday morning. Cirrus clouds will remain higher up Wednesday afternoon with milky white skies. The warm air will continue through Friday with Friday being the hottest day of the week. A cold front will arrive Friday evening with a chance of showers. Temperatures will not be as warm with Great Plains air moving in Friday night and Saturday. Moist air will arrive above to cooler airmass late Saturday night and Sunday with a chance of showers.

