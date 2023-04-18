Shop Local
Swampy day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Tuesday morning , cloudy and gloomy in the low 70s muggy.

Today a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms , warm and humid a high near 87 with mostly cloudy skies.

Warm and humid night a low of 73 with cloudy skies.

Winds continue to be from the southeast keeping dewpoint in the upper 60s to low 70s through Friday afternoon meaning humid conditions will stick around.

Late Friday night a cool front will swing across the region brining slight chances for showers and thunderstorms and pleasant highs ranging in the upper 70s .

The national weather service is having a SKYWARN training, free of charge, this afternoon at TAMIU from 1p.m to 2:30pm in the Academic Innovation Center Room 128.

Have a great day.

