Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in front of Mall Del Norte.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 3:45 p.m. near exit 3A on the northbound lane of I-35.

According to Laredo Police, a truck was hauling another vehicle and rolled over.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Motorists in the area are being advised to drive with caution.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more details become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.