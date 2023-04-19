Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in front of Mall Del Norte.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 3:45 p.m. near exit 3A on the northbound lane of I-35.

According to Laredo Police, a truck was hauling another vehicle and rolled over.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Motorists in the area are being advised to drive with caution.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more details become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33
Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police say
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing criminal investigation
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Latest News

Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing...
Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing criminal investigation
Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing criminal investigation
Melissa Cigarroa
Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa holds first townhall meeting for District 3
Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa holds first townhall meeting for District 3
Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa holds first townhall meeting for District 3