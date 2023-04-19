Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
Apr. 19, 2023
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in front of Mall Del Norte.
The accident happened on Wednesday at around 3:45 p.m. near exit 3A on the northbound lane of I-35.
According to Laredo Police, a truck was hauling another vehicle and rolled over.
No word on any injuries at the moment.
Motorists in the area are being advised to drive with caution.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more details become available.
