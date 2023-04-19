Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Another humid day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning cloudy and humid in the low 70s southeasterly winds with breezy conditions.

Clouds and sun this afternoon muggy, a high near 91 gust up to 22mph.

Tonight increasing clouds and warm on the humid side a low of 73.

Friday afternoon into the evening hours a cool front will sweep across the region leaving behind drier air and also a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Pleasant temperatures throughout the weekend with possible showers and windy conditions .

Early next week south easterly flow returns making it feel humid once again and highs increase into the 80s and 90s.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33
Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police say
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court
A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Swampy day

Latest News

Another humid day
Another humid day
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Slow Warming Trend Through Friday, Cooler Weekend
A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Swampy day
Swampy day
Swampy day