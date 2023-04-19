Another humid day
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning cloudy and humid in the low 70s southeasterly winds with breezy conditions.
Clouds and sun this afternoon muggy, a high near 91 gust up to 22mph.
Tonight increasing clouds and warm on the humid side a low of 73.
Friday afternoon into the evening hours a cool front will sweep across the region leaving behind drier air and also a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Pleasant temperatures throughout the weekend with possible showers and windy conditions .
Early next week south easterly flow returns making it feel humid once again and highs increase into the 80s and 90s.
Have a great day.
