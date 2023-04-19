Another humid day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning cloudy and humid in the low 70s southeasterly winds with breezy conditions.

Clouds and sun this afternoon muggy, a high near 91 gust up to 22mph.

Tonight increasing clouds and warm on the humid side a low of 73.

Friday afternoon into the evening hours a cool front will sweep across the region leaving behind drier air and also a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Pleasant temperatures throughout the weekend with possible showers and windy conditions .

Early next week south easterly flow returns making it feel humid once again and highs increase into the 80s and 90s.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.