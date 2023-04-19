Shop Local
Children’s Advocacy Center holds annual child abuse conference

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Just in Webb County alone, over 500 children have been helped by an organization in town that provides healing and justice to child abuse victims this past fiscal year.

On Wednesday, April 19, the Children’s Advocacy Center held its annual conference where they discussed ways to prevent and raise awareness of child abuse.

The audience consisted of educators, nurses, and different law enforcement agencies. The organization said despite them helping hundreds of children, the exact number of abuse cases in the community could be different. Letty Vallejo with the organization said, “We really do not know how many child abuse cases happen, but 555 cases were between the ages of two to 17 last year. Of course, more and more cases were females and the targeted age was six through 12, unfortunately.”

Over 400 people attended the event. If you suspect a possible child abuse case, you can call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

