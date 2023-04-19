Shop Local
Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a Laredo park Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on April 18 at around 5:45 p.m. when Laredo Police received a call about an unresponsive man near the 2500 block of Diaz Street.

The caller stated that the man was near an overpass bridge and was showing no signs of life.

When officers arrived, they located the man and requested assistance from the Laredo Fire Department.

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and is pending an autopsy report.

The victim is said to be a man in his 40s.

The Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the case.

