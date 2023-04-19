Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a Laredo park Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on April 18 at around 5:45 p.m. when Laredo Police received a call about an unresponsive man near the 2500 block of Diaz Street.

The caller stated that the man was near an overpass bridge and was showing no signs of life.

When officers arrived, they located the man and requested assistance from the Laredo Fire Department.

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and is pending an autopsy report.

The victim is said to be a man in his 40s.

The Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.