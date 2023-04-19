Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing criminal investigation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released a statement on the ongoing criminal investigation for voter fraud surrounding four officers. According to the statement, the department has indefinitely suspended three officers while another retired.

The three officers that were indefinitely suspended are Sgt. Vicente Rodriguez, Officer Bryan Vicharelli, and Officer Juan G. Villa. Police say that prior to being served with his notice of indefinite suspension, Officer Raul Rios retired.

Below is the full press release:

The officers have been officially relieved of their duties effective immediately. All four officers are pending an ongoing criminal investigation for voter fraud by the Attorney General of Texas, with the full cooperation by the Laredo Police Department.

Acting Chief of Police, Steve E. Landin, states, “I will not tolerate this type of behavior of any of our officers. The public expects the highest standards of integrity from their public servants. Therefore, in the best interests of the Laredo Police Department and after consultation with the City Manager, I have determined to suspend all four officers indefinitely, effective immediately. This behavior cannot occur in our organization.”

Acting Chief Landin adds, “I want to clarify that in no way was my decision to discipline these officers based on any issues regarding the pending civil case from the elections or to take sides with any candidate. My decision to suspend the officers was based solely on facts gathered from official court documents, statements derived from the officer’s oral dispositions, and from our official internal affairs investigation. I did not indefinitely suspend these officers; they did it to themselves. These officers have destroyed their credibility as they are expected to be truthful. We will continue to rebuild the public’s trust by being fully transparent in all aspects of the department’s operations. The Laredo Police Department and I ask for the community’s support and prayers during this time. As we put this case behind us, I want to thank all the fine professional police officers and civilian staff of the entire police department. The actions of these men will not bring the rest of the department down. We will rise to higher levels together as a team.”

