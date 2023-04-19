Shop Local
National Work Zone Awareness Week being observed

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials are urging drivers to be considerate of the crews keeping our roads up to par since it is officially National Work Zone Awareness Week.

According to statistics, 205 people were killed in traffic-related work zone accidents in 2022. With that in mind, people are being urged to slow down, stay alert, and pay attention to signs when entering road construction and maintenance areas.

That’s a message officials say should not be limited to this week. Blanca Trevino, traffic safety specialist with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), said, “It’s not just this week, this Work Zone Awareness is every single day because our workers are out there every single day. They’re pretty much putting their life on the line while they’re working behind a barricade. They’re working behind barrels. They’re working behind cones. We want to make sure that drivers pay attention in work zones.”

Work zone deaths went down 16% in 2022.

