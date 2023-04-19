Shower Chances Increase This Weekend
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid air in the lower atmosphere will bring mostly cloudy skies overnight and during Thursday morning. Lifted air may be a little more buoyant to rise to form scattered showers or thundershowers late Thursday or Thursday night, a slight chance. Cooler air will arrive Saturday night, and moist air will arrive above the cooler air, bringing a decent shower chance Saturday night and Sunday.
