Shower Chances Increase This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm humid air in the lower atmosphere will bring mostly cloudy skies overnight and during Thursday morning. Lifted air may be a little more buoyant to rise to form scattered showers or thundershowers late Thursday or Thursday night, a slight chance. Cooler air will arrive Saturday night, and moist air will arrive above the cooler air, bringing a decent shower chance Saturday night and Sunday.

