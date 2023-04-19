Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scamming method

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A new scam is making the rounds in Webb County.

The county sheriff’s office warned through their social media page of a new way scammers are targeting members of the community. The sheriff’s office stated that scammers are posing as sheriff’s office deputies to scam people out of money.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar reminded everyone that if you are asked for information through the phone to take that as the first red flag. “We have to be very, very aware that the scammers use these tactics via telephone or text message because they don’t want to go in person. Why? Because they’re scammers and we know that. People should know that you do not give your personal information, such as your Social Security, your date of birth, your full name, you don’t do that, or your address, you don’t do that,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Sheriff Cuellar encouraged community members to immediately report suspicious activity to the department so they can follow up and hopefully arrest those responsible.

