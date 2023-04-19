Shop Local
Woman found dead at Laredo motel

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive at a local motel.

Police say the 31-year-old woman’s lifeless body was found at 8:34 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at La Hacienda Motel on San Bernardo Avenue.

Investigators have taken over the case and examined the room and body with the Weeb County medical examiner. They say there were no signs of foul play found. Investigators say drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed as the investigation continues.

Melissa Cigarroa
Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa holds first townhall meeting for District 3