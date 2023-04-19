Shop Local
Wreaths Across America Ceremony returning to Laredo

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Laredo is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16th, 2023.

On that day, which is celebrated nationally as Wreaths Across America Day, wreaths will be placed on a veteran’s grave at the City of Laredo Cemetery as well as the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

The event was held for the first time in Laredo in 2022 after Lynnette Mead, along with her husband Robert, decided to coordinate the ceremony locally. Over 3,000 wreaths were laid at veteran’s graves in the inaugural event.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath this year for one of the 6,000 veteran’s laid to rest in Laredo, they are $17 each. To sponsor a wreath at the city cemetery visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/TXLRDO and for the Catholic cemetery visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/TXCCCL.

There are many other ways to get involved in the ceremony. For more information, contact the Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Laredo, Lynnette Mead at (956) 701-0354.

