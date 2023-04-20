‘Abducted in Plain Sight’ survivor Jan Broberg shares her story in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of the speakers who took part in the 23rd annual Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention conference was a woman who survived being abducted by a friend of the family in the early 70s.

Her story made national headlines and was even featured on several streaming platforms.

Jan Broberg, a survivor of child abuse is sharing her story about how she was brainwashed and manipulated at 12 years old by her neighbor Robert Berchtold.

“We met this man and his wife and five children at church and three years later he kidnapped me, severely sexually abused me over a four-year period of time,” said Broberg.

Broberg, whose story was featured in a Netflix documentary, “Abducted in Plain Sight” spoke to a room filled with hundreds of Laredo law enforcement officials, and child advocates to educate others on some of the key signs to watch out for.

“Maybe you are part of a sports team or a gymnastics team, somebody that you, you affiliate with often that you trust and you already love, those people are the ones that end up abusing your children,” said Broberg.

Since it can be very difficult to spot some of the signs of abuse, Broberg believes that it’s important that adults identify some of the unusual behavior a child may display.

“Really listen more with your heart and your gut than even their words, notice how they are acting because often they do not come out with it, they do not tell, they are keeping a secret,” said Broberg.

Broberg has created The Jan Broberg Foundation an online community meant to help survivors that are thriving which she calls “thrivivors” so that she can help others with the healing process.

“If you also are interested in other survivors’ story or telling your own story, you can get a hold of us at the JanBroberg show.com share that you want to share your own story , you’re ready to do that because want to highlight other stories as well,” said Broberg.

And when it comes to assisting survivors locally, Broberg believes the best way to help a child is by listening.

“Don’t try to fix them and certainly don’t judge them or blame and slowly over time their story will come out and they’ll be able to find their healing path,” said Broberg.

Jan Broberg’s story was also made into a Peacock TV series called “A Friend of the Family” which came out in October 2022.

