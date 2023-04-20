Apparent accident reported on southbound lane of I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An apparent accident is causing traffic congestion on the southbound lane of I-35.

Officials with the Laredo Police Department and fire department were seen on the side of the rode of I-35 near the Park Street area.

No word on how many vehicles were involved at the moment.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

If you are heading in that direction, expect delays.

