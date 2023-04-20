Border trade advisory meeting discusses future trade opportunities

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With Laredo recently named the largest trade port in the United States, officials are discussing what the future of trade can look like in the Gateway City.

The Border Trade Advisory Committee which is made up of the Texas Secretary of State, mayors and judges from both sides of the border held a meeting on Thursday morning.

It’s estimated that roughly 20,000 trailers cross both north and south bound each day through Laredo’s international bridges.

According to District Three Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa, trade experts like the president of the Laredo U.S. Customs Brokers Association has said that trade traffic is expected to grow triple the size during the next 30 years, especially with the recent relocation of companies from Asia to Mexico.

“The Asian companies that are relocating not only to Monterrey but also, our partners along the border Nuevo Laredo other smaller partners along the region,” said Cigarroa. “They will require trade infrastructure to get their product to the United States, but it’s also going to attract industry in the United States that are preparing parts that will become a part of the product, when they cross into Mexico and then the finished product goes back into the United States.”

Trade experts say the purpose of these meetings is so that Laredo can plan and prepare for the projected increase in trade traffic with more infrastructure to support it.

TxDOT officials were also present during Thursday’s meeting.

