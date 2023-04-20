Celebrate Earth Day at MOS Branch Library

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Members of the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Center were on KGNS News Today Thursday morning along with snakes Princess Peach and Phantom.

Phantom slithered her way around Mindy Casso’s neck and was hiding before carefully being guided out.

The Earth Day celebration is Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco. There will be arts & crafts, free popcorn, raffles, giveaways, fun & educational activities for all ages and much more.

A tree planting will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

