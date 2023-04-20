City of Laredo hosts summer job fair Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the summer months inch closer, the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is holding a summer job fair on Thursday, April 20 at the Haynes Recreation Center from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

With pools and rec centers gearing up to open, positions available include lifeguards, pool supervisors, playground leaders, and even office assistants. The age minimum is 18 and up.

They will ask that you fill out an application online, print it out and take it with you along with a valid driver’s license. Eddie Millan with the Parks and Recreation Department said, “Lifeguards will have to attend classes. There are certifications if you’re not certified, you have to attend and of course, there is a cost for that depending on what you need to qualify for. That’s why the best thing to do is come out, sit down, talk to the people, and see what is available and you’ll discuss what is needed and we’ll go from there.” Millan reminds those interested that there will be a drug test if hired.

Applications can be found here. For more information, you can call 956-791-7480.

