DEA and SCAN to hold pill take back initiative this weekend

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is giving families the chance to safely dispose of any expired medications they may have in their medicine cabinets.

The DEA is teaming up with SCAN for the return of its “Pill Take-back Initiative.”

Officials believe this is a safe alternative as opposed to flushing them down the toilet potentially contaminating the water supply or just throwing them in the trash.

Veronica Jimenez with SCAN says during previous events this initiative has been successful in making sure these drugs don’t fall into the wrong hands.

“We collected almost 2,000 pounds and that’s a lot because it was only four hours and it wasn’t as many locations as previously before covid because there was more locations but it was a very good turnout,” said Jimenez. “We are very happy that people are coming, being responsible and coming over and disposing of the medications that are not being used.”

Crews will be at various locations such as the Laredo Fire Department building on Del Mar, Laredo College South Campus and the KGNS parking lot.

They will be out there this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews suggest labels with identifying information be removed from prescription bottles and that the containers be placed in a plastic bag beforehand.

