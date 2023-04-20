High speed chase results in crash on Laredo highway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed chase ends with three injured and four detained.

According to DPS, they were trying to stop a red car along Cuatro Vientos shortly after 12p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the red car refused to stop.

Moments before the crash, four people fled from the vehicle.

The driver continued to flee toward Highway 359 before rolling over.

Three people inside the vehicle, the driver and two passengers were hurt as a result of the crash.

The four individuals who fled were caught by Border Patrol.

It’s believed to be a possible human smuggling case.

According to TxDOT officials, Highway 359 exiting Loop 20 northbound on Cuatro Vientos Road is closed to the travelling public.

