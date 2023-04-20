Shop Local
Man wanted for allegedly stealing a pickup truck

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly stealing a pickup truck on April 2.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Roberto Alejandro Duarte who is accused of stealing a white 2018 Dodge RAM 3500 from a business at the 1800 block of Gates Street.

The victim said he reviewed security cameras and saw an unknown man near the truck, opening the door, and then driving off. Officer Jose Espinoza said, ”Investigators were reviewing the surveillance video of the business and they were able to identify Duarte. He spent some minutes around the area. He has a criminal history.”

Duarte is facing a bond of $15,000. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers app to submit a tip and be eligible for a cash reward.

