Mostly cloudy and warmer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning muggy and sticky in the upper 70s with cloudy skies .

Light drizzle may occur due to sufficient moisture a high of 92 with southeasterly winds .

This afternoon into the evening hours isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Tonight warm and humid with partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain lingering a low of 73.

Tomorrow cooler and drier air will move into the region behind the front Friday evening but the front is not expected to be quite as strong and the winds will be less.

Shower activity to develop late Saturday night and increase in coverage Sunday with showers likely along with thunderstorms.

Early next week shower and thunderstorm chances continue with warm and humid conditions.

