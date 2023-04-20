Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Laredo motel
Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing investigation
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay
File photo: North Central Park Pool
City of Laredo hosts summer job fair Thursday
School bus driver charged with child abuse after slamming on brakes to 'teach kids a lesson'
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Laredo Police Department Acting Police Chief Steve Landin
Laredo’s Acting Police Chief speaks on decision to indefinitely suspend three officers