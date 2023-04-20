Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The parents of 6-week-old twins have been arrested after one of the infants was found dead in a bassinet.

WAFB reports that emergency crews were called to a home last Friday where they met the twins’ parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair reportedly told deputies that they had put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy. However, they were unable to wake him for feeding later.

According to authorities, the child died, and an autopsy revealed that the infant suffered hemorrhaging consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors also discovered skull fractures.

The infants’ parents are currently facing two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33
Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police say
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing criminal investigation
Woman found dead at Laredo motel

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
Police say four people were found dead at a home in Bowdain, Maine Tuesday, and the suspect is...
Beloved couple killed in Bowdoin quadruple murder remembered
A preliminary investigation found that all three floors of the garage partially or completely...
Body recovered from rubble of collapsed NYC parking garage
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft