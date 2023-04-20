Shop Local
Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors is refuting a new report of allegations of abuse.

The Marvel star is preparing for a court appearance on domestic violence charges in May, but Variety released a report that multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse.

The report says alleged victims of abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney declined to comment.

CNN reached out to Marvel and additional representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney says Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.

In March, Majors was accused of assaulting a woman who later recanted her story.

