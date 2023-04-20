Shower Chances are Highest Sunday and Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front is moving south toward south Texas. The air may not be buoyant enough to maintain updrafts for tall shower and thundershower clouds to survive a trip to our area this evening. I will watch the radars just in case. We also have a slight chance of a shower with the cold front as it passes though midday Friday. Our better chance of showers will be on Sunday and Monday as moist air arrives above the airmass moving in behind the cold front.

