Structure fire reported in central Laredo
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after the Laredo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in central Laredo.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, crews got to a structure fire near the 900 block of Locust Street where they found a vehicle on fire underneath a carport.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames without any injuries. The fire remains under investigation.
