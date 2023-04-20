Shop Local
Structure fire reported in central Laredo

Apr. 20, 2023
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after the Laredo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in central Laredo.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, crews got to a structure fire near the 900 block of Locust Street where they found a vehicle on fire underneath a carport.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames without any injuries. The fire remains under investigation.

