Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

TAMIU professor discusses the potential flaws of artificial intelligence

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Artificial intelligence, or A.I. for short is already changing the way we search and work on the internet, but it is also causing concerns for some in other fields.

Since “ChatGPT” showed up on the tech scene last fall, people were amazed at how it was able to simulate originality and authentic human thought.

Since then, people have become worried about how powerful that software is and how it can be used for the wrong purpose, either cheating in the classroom or for other nefarious purposes.

While it’s still very early, Dr. Arthur D. Soto Vasquez, an assistant professor of communication at TAMIU believes programs like Chat GPT are causing something called Hallucination.

“Which is, essentially, where it kind of makes up stuff that sounds very convincing. Right? So, if you ask it, ‘write a research project human-computer interaction,’ whatever. It’ll say, ‘according to a study by so-and-so, it says this.’ It’ll sound convincing, but the issue is that that study is made up. Right? Said Dr. Vasquez. “It’ll kind of make it seem like ‘oh, this is trustworthy,’ but it’s not. So, of course, there’s risk for misinformation, disinformation to be spread by AI, and it looks very convincing, right? That’s an existing issue on the Internet.”

Dr. Vasquez goes on to say that it is possible AI will change the face of employment in the future, maybe costing jobs but at the same time also creating new opportunities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Laredo motel
Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing investigation
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

Latest News

TAMIU professor discusses the potential flaws of artificial intelligence
TAMIU professor discusses the potential flaws of artificial intelligence
DEA and SCAN to hold pill take back initiative this weekend
DEA and SCAN to hold pill take back initiative this weekend
Apparent accident reported on southbound lane of I-35
Apparent accident reported on southbound lane of I-35
Take Back the Pill
DEA and SCAN to hold pill take back initiative this weekend