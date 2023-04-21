Affidavit: Former UISD Special Ed Teacher arrested for assaulting student

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A former UISD special education teacher is accused of assaulting a student.

According to an affidavit, the man denies committing such an act.

According to a requested affidavit, on March 3, a United I.S.D. Criminal Investigator received a call about an incident at the Step Academy where a student complained about a special ed teacher who allegedly made inappropriate physical contact.

In the affidavit, it mentions Alvin Alvarez, 49, allegedly held a student against a wall, before pinning him against a table, as well as other unsolicited activities.

During the investigation, the district’s investigator met with the student’s father, who told the investigator he wanted to file a complaint against the teacher.

The student allegedly told his parents, he was assaulted by the teacher for, “No apparent reason”.

Alvarez was interviewed by the district’s human resources department.

He denied the student’s accusation.

However, Alvarez was charged with committing assault and causing bodily injuries.

He was issued a bond over $5,000 where he was booked on April 12 at the Webb County Jail and released on the same day.

UISD said the district placed Alvarez on administrative leave, but he later submitted his resignation to the school district.

KGNS reached out to UISD about the alleged incident.

