Celebrate Mother Earth with several green activities in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx(KGNS) - The community is invited to celebrate Mother Earth this Saturday with a whole slew of activities for the family.

On Saturday, April, 22, the City of Laredo McKendrick Ochoa Library will hold an Earth Day event along with partners such as Keep Laredo Beautiful and Texas Parks and Wildlife just to name a few.

The festivities will get underway with a tree planting event going on from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Then from 11 to 2 p.m. the library will have booths, food and will give out free books about composting to the first 200 people that attend.

Librarian, Aliza Perez-Gomez asks people to question what they’re doing to protect our earth.

“Are you recycling, are you caring for the plants are you doing things that are in accordance with green spaces and beautiful natural habitats?”

Perez-Gomez encourages people to treat every day like it’s Earth Day.

If you are interested in taking part in the tree planting event, you’re asked to register at KeepLaredoBeautiful.com.

