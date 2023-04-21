Shop Local
City of Laredo and Tecos announce opening game at UniTrade

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the moment that many Laredo sports fans thought would never come, but the Tecolotes’ baseball season will be in full swing this weekend.

The City of Laredo and the Tecos managers held a press conference at UniTrade Stadium Thursday morning to announce the start of the season and the first home game in Nuevo Laredo which will be on Friday and Laredo which will be this Saturday.

This all comes several months after the then City Council announced that it would not renew the Tecolotes Contract.

After several meetings, and discussions with the city, an agreement was reached and the council decided to renew the contract for another year.

Once again, the first game in Laredo is expected to get underway at UniTrade Stadium this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

