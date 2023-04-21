Shop Local
Foodie Friday: Strawberry Lemon Loaf

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ingredients need are:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup diced strawberries

1 cup sugar/ plus 1 tablespoon

1 ½ cup All Purpose Flour

Zest of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream

½ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For Lemon Glaze

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Pre heat oven to 350F.

1) Spray loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

2) In a small bowl, toss the strawberries with 1 tablespoon sugar to marinate while you prepare the cake batter.

3) In a bowl, combine the flour, lemon zest, baking powder, salt, and remaining 1 cup of sugar. Whisk to combine. In a second bowl, combine the sour cream, oil, eggs, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Whisk to combine.

4) Pour the dry ingredients into the wet, and stir gentle to mix. Lift the strawberries out of their liquid and add them to the batter. Gently fold in the berries until evenly incorporated.

5) Pour the batter in the prepared loaf pan. Bake until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean, 60-75 minutes. Cool in the pan on a baking rack for about 15 minutes, then unmold the cake carefully and transfer to the rack to cool completely.

6) Make the glaze by whisking in a small bowl the confectioners’ sugar with lemon zest and juice until smooth. Pour the glaze over the cooled cake. Garnish with sliced strawberries and dust with powdered sugar.

