Laredo Fire Department investigates minivan fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department continues to investigate a fire that damaged a minivan and its carport.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m. at the 900 block of Locust Street.

Video shows the damaged vehicle as well as the home that is currently wrapped in yellow barricade tape.

The minivan is seen blackened with scorch marks.

No other information has been released by the fire department but fortunately no injuries were reported.

