Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Fire Department investigates minivan fire

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department continues to investigate a fire that damaged a minivan and its carport.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m. at the 900 block of Locust Street.

Video shows the damaged vehicle as well as the home that is currently wrapped in yellow barricade tape.

The minivan is seen blackened with scorch marks.

No other information has been released by the fire department but fortunately no injuries were reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
District Attorney reveals new details in 2020 quadruple murder case
New details released in 2020 Laredo quadruple murders
High speed chase results in crash on Laredo highway
High speed chase results in crash on Laredo highway
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department investigates minivan fire
Cindy Salazar-Collier
KGNS On Your Side: Laredoan says new insulin price decrease is life changing
KGNS On Your Side: Laredo celebrates new insulin price decreases
KGNS On Your Side: Laredoan says new insulin price decrease is life changing
Laredoans invited to third annual Family Night Under the Stars