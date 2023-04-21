Shop Local
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating an early morning hit and run accident that left one person dead.

The accident was reported on Friday at around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of San Dario and Lafayette.

According to police, the driver did not remain at the scene.

The investigation is expected to take a few hours and as a result, it will create traffic in the area.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays.

