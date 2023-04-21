Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is investigating an early morning hit and run accident that left one person dead.
The accident was reported on Friday at around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of San Dario and Lafayette.
According to police, the driver did not remain at the scene.
The investigation is expected to take a few hours and as a result, it will create traffic in the area.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays.
