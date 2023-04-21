Laredoans invited to third annual Family Night Under the Stars

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - What better way to celebrate Earth Day than with a good old fashion camping trip!

The City of Laredo is hosting its third annual Family Night Under the Stars where families will be able to camp out at Jovita Idar Park and enjoy some free activities.

Families will be able to go fishing, paddle boating, and even enjoy some live music.

Park officials say you can bring your own tent, but no alcohol or barbecue pits are allowed.

District Five Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez is expecting the weather to be better than previous years.

“The first year we did it, we had about 25 to 30 tents that went out there at the pond that went out there and actually spent the night there, I was one of them. Which was a great time. The second-year, last year, we had a lot of wind that was going on so a lot of people didn’t spend the nigh,” said Gutierrez. “This year we’re hoping the weather looks to be beautiful uh there will be some wind coming in and a cold front, a cool front coming in which will get the temperatures a little lower. When they get there at 4 p.m. it will be a little warm.”

The event is going on right now at Jovita Idar Park and will last until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public.

