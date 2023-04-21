Shop Local
Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several Laredo Police officers are seen at a grocery store parking lot in north Laredo Thursday night.

It happened at around 10 p.m. at the H-E-B on San Dario and Del Mar.

People say this might be related to a potential hit and run or maybe a road rage incident.

Details are light at the moment but we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

