Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run accident on San Dario

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with an early morning accident that claimed the life of a 76-year-old man.

Less than 12 hours after a hit and run was reported on San Dario and Lafayette Friday morning, police arrested Marcus Fischer, 22 and charged him with accident involving death.

Police say Fischer was driving a blue car northbound on San Dario when he hit the 76-year-old man as he was crossing the street.

Fischer did not stop and render aid and the 76-year-old died at the scene from his injuries.

The police department states that Fischer told a family member about what happened.

That person drove Fischer to police headquarters to admit his role in the accident.

Fischer was taken to the Webb County Jail and gave consent to give blood as evidence in the case as the investigation continues.

The identity of the victim will be released once his family is notified.

