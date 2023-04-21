Shop Local
Mexican Consulate in Laredo to celebrate upcoming holidays

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With several Mexican holidays right around the corner, the Mexican Consulate of Laredo has a slew of events to look forward to.

On April 26, the consulate will offer an art exhibition called “Ode to the Youth’' where local artists from both sister cities will display their artwork based on the Mexican holiday ‘’Dia de los Ninos.”

On April 29, the consulate will offer a ‘’kids only workshop’' where they will learn how to dance the Mexican folklorico ballet as well as take part in some art classes.

Ximena Morales from the consulate said these events will help kids in the gateway city better understand Mexican cultures and traditions.

“Well I think that there’s not a lot of cultural events that are free and we just want to celebrate youth and childhood and what’s best that an art exhibit which is also from Mexican people from all the way from all the way here to laredo so that’s why,” said Morales.

These two events will happen at the second floor of the Outlets Shoppes at no cost.

Morales adds the consulate is getting ready for its Cinco de Mayo celebration, which will happen at the San Agustin Plaza starting at 9 a.m.

