Teams gather at UISD S.A.C. for annual Relay for Life

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event that aims to raise funds for cancer is taking place Friday night.

On Friday morning several teams from local organizations to schools were seen getting their booths ready for the annual Relay for Life event.

Cancer survivors and those who are currently fighting are invited to take part in the relay where they remember the lives that we have lost to cancer.

In years past, the event would bring 80 teams together, this year they have 50 teams that have generated roughly $60,000 so far.

Laura Nanez, a 20-year cancer survivor and event coordinator said these funds go to helping all types of cancer survivors and warriors.

“The American Cancer Society is about all types of cancers. As a matter of fact, tonight when we’re walking the laps, there have been six laps dedicated to particular cancers because every year we select survivors from our community, and they serve as our ambassadors of courage and this year we have six survivors who will be representing the American Cancer Society,” said Nanez.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the U.I.S.D. Student Activity Complex. This year’s theme is a “Disco for a Cure”.

KGNS News Anchor Ruben Villarreal will also be the MC for the event.

All of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.

