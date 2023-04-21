Shop Local
UISD warns kids and parents about dangerous Tik Tok trend involving Benadryl

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous TikTok challenge is circulating online and Laredo officials are asking parents to keep an eye on their kids.

The trend is called the “Benadryl challenge” in which people overdose on allergy medication in an effort to experience hallucinations, similar to the effects of taking psychedelics.

A 13-year-old boy in Ohio died this month after taking more than a dozen Benadryl pills.

UISD Nursing Director Irene Rosales said some symptoms like heart and brain issues can happen if a kid takes too many pills, it can even be fatal.

Rosales recommends parents to teach their kids the dangers of overdosing on over the counter medication.

“They need to stop and parents need to talk to their children and put away their phone for at least an hour and find out what your child was up to and go through their phones and find out what platforms they are using,” said Rosales. “So put away that phone and start walking, walking is a great way of exercising.”

If you see that your child attempted the Benadryl challenge, Rosales asks that you take him or her to the nearest hospital immediately.

Doctors say Benadryl pills shouldn’t be taken more than six times in 24 hours.

