Warm with less humidity in the afternoon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning some haze in your early commute muggy in the 70s a few clouds.

Today mostly sunny and warm expected to reach a high of 95 with northerly winds.

A weak cool front sweeps across the region this afternoon making it feel comfortable with shower and thunderstorm in the east, south and parts of Webb County.

Tonight Mostly clear and cooler a low of 69 with east winds.

Tomorrow warm and comfy a high of 89 then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am.

Sunday with abundant moisture isolated to numerous, showers and thunderstorm are possible.

Breezy to windy Saturday night and Sunday all day gust could get up to 23mph.

Even for next week there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms with a humid start then less humid by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend.

