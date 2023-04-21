‘Wicked’ movie photos, Taylor Swift break-up drama, Coachella + ‘Love is Blind’ season 4 recap

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some of the headlines of the week (9:50-35:35) and discuss topics like the new promotional photos for the ‘Wicked’ movie (35:35-39:00), Taylor Swift’s break-up drama (39:00-46:21) and what went down at Coachella weekend one (46:21-57:50). Plus, catch their quick recap of ‘Love is Blind’ season 4 (57:50-1:08:52).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.