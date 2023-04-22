Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run accident on San Dario
District Attorney reveals new details in 2020 quadruple murder case
New details released in 2020 Laredo quadruple murders
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say

Latest News

The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed...
2 men cited for communicating on emergency dispatch channel
About 2.2 million sledgehammers are part of a recall due to the head possibly loosening...
Sledgehammers recalled due to people suffering head and face injuries while using