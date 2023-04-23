Four vehicle accident sends five to hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A four-vehicle accident ended with five people transported to the hospital, one of them in serious condition.

The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the intersection on Clark Blvd.

Laredo Police, State Troopers, and Emergency responders were seen at the site of the accident.

Witnesses on the scene told a KGNS member that a a Dodge Charger was at fault for the accident, saying the Charger hit a white SUV Truck.

Allegedly the SUV then hit a pick-up truck, ending with a crash onto a State Trooper’s unit. However officials have not confirmed how the incident happened.

Laredo Fire Department confirm a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy were among those transported to the hospital, both are in stable condition.

A 28-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man are in stable condition, while a 29-year-old woman is in serious condition.

