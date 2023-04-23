Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Four vehicle accident sends five to hospital

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A four-vehicle accident ended with five people transported to the hospital, one of them in serious condition.

The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the intersection on Clark Blvd.

Laredo Police, State Troopers, and Emergency responders were seen at the site of the accident.

Witnesses on the scene told a KGNS member that a a Dodge Charger was at fault for the accident, saying the Charger hit a white SUV Truck.

Allegedly the SUV then hit a pick-up truck, ending with a crash onto a State Trooper’s unit. However officials have not confirmed how the incident happened.

Laredo Fire Department confirm a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy were among those transported to the hospital, both are in stable condition.

A 28-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man are in stable condition, while a 29-year-old woman is in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run accident on San Dario
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Alvin Alvarez, 49,
Affidavit: Former UISD Special Ed Teacher arrested for assaulting student
District Attorney reveals new details in 2020 quadruple murder case
New details released in 2020 Laredo quadruple murders

Latest News

The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the...
Four vehicle accident sends five to hospital
Laredo Organization Hosts Festival to Celebrate Earth Day
Laredo Organization Hosts Festival to Celebrate Earth Day
Laredo Organization Hosts Festival to Celebrate Earth Day
Laredo Organization Hosts Festival to Celebrate Earth Day
Laredo Animal Care Services sees an increase in animal dumping
Laredo Animal Care Services sees an increase in animal dumping