Laredo Organization Hosts Festival to Celebrate Earth Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center hosted a music festival that showcased the unique blend of cultures that exist between the gateway city and Nuevo Laredo.

The festival had several musical groups take the stage on to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

It all took place at the Laredo Center for the Arts in the heart of the city in downtown Laredo.

Grupo Fantasma was one of the groups that took the stage, and sever sellers also set up booths along San Agustin Avenue in front of the Plaza Theater.

