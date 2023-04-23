Severe thunderstorms causes flooding and hail around Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Severe weather continues to affect Laredo and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings as well as flash flood warnings for the region. Officials are also reporting several areas have received severe damage from wind and hail as dangerous flooding is also being reported throughout Laredo.
Scattered debris, downed trees and even a damaged traffic light is being reported.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the flooded areas and remember to turn around, not drown.
According to the Laredo Police Department, the following streets are reported as flooded:
Mines and Loop 20
Green ranch
2000 Lowry
Pinto Valle
Rancho Viejo
Riverside and Crossroads
Jacaman Road
Westbound Shiloh
Backwoods
Snowfalls
Interstate 34 (mile marker 8-13)
Springfield/gale
Mcpherson/gale
San Dario/Del Mar
Casa Verde to McPherson on Jacaman closed off
Los Presidentes/Jaime Zapata
Traffic lights are also out throughout the city.
Laredo Police are advising drivers to stay off the roads if possible. The streets are heavily flooded at this time.
Sunday 9:58 am: The hail (bright/dark red) is beginning to move mainly east of I-35, will exit Laredo shortly. Showers will still be in the area through 11 am: pic.twitter.com/9qpzRBgOkH— Richard Heatwave Berler (@HeatwaveKGNS) April 23, 2023
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.