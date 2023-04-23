Severe thunderstorms causes flooding and hail around Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Severe weather continues to affect Laredo and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings as well as flash flood warnings for the region. Officials are also reporting several areas have received severe damage from wind and hail as dangerous flooding is also being reported throughout Laredo.

Scattered debris, downed trees and even a damaged traffic light is being reported.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the flooded areas and remember to turn around, not drown.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the following streets are reported as flooded:

Mines and Loop 20

Green ranch

2000 Lowry

Pinto Valle

Rancho Viejo

Riverside and Crossroads

Jacaman Road

Westbound Shiloh

Backwoods

Snowfalls

Interstate 34 (mile marker 8-13)

Springfield/gale

Mcpherson/gale

San Dario/Del Mar

Casa Verde to McPherson on Jacaman closed off

Los Presidentes/Jaime Zapata

Traffic lights are also out throughout the city.

Laredo Police are advising drivers to stay off the roads if possible. The streets are heavily flooded at this time.

Sunday 9:58 am: The hail (bright/dark red) is beginning to move mainly east of I-35, will exit Laredo shortly. Showers will still be in the area through 11 am: pic.twitter.com/9qpzRBgOkH — Richard Heatwave Berler (@HeatwaveKGNS) April 23, 2023

