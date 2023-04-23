Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri

By Jayla Louis and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl died and three other children were injured after an underaged driver crashed outside of New London, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities report that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Hummer just after 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route O when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment and then overturned.

A 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, WGEM reports.

Troopers say the 14-year-old girl died on the scene at 7:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and 8-year-old both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

None of the children were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run accident on San Dario
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Alvin Alvarez, 49,
Affidavit: Former UISD Special Ed Teacher arrested for assaulting student
District Attorney reveals new details in 2020 quadruple murder case
New details released in 2020 Laredo quadruple murders

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan
The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the...
Four vehicle accident sends five to hospital
The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the...
Four vehicle accident sends five to hospital
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers