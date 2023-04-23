Shop Local
Thunderstorm knocks out power in Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over 11,000 residents in the Laredo-Webb County area are without power following a thunderstorm that knocked out power.

According to the AEP there are a total of 209 outages affecting 11,129 customers at the moment.

Some of the areas included Mines Road, International, Regency, Las Lomas and Heritage Park.

Crews are aware of the outages and working to restore power.

To check the status or report an outage, click here.

The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the...
Large Laredo Police presence seen at H-E-B on San Dario
Laredo Police investigating fatal hit and run accident on Lafayette
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit and run accident on San Dario
Affidavit: Former UISD Special Ed Teacher arrested for assaulting student
Suspect found hiding in trashcan after car chase, according to Laredo Police
Severe thunderstorms causes flooding, hail around Laredo
The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the...
The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the...
Laredo Organization Hosts Festival to Celebrate Earth Day
