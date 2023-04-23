Thunderstorm knocks out power in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over 11,000 residents in the Laredo-Webb County area are without power following a thunderstorm that knocked out power.

According to the AEP there are a total of 209 outages affecting 11,129 customers at the moment.

Some of the areas included Mines Road, International, Regency, Las Lomas and Heritage Park.

Crews are aware of the outages and working to restore power.

