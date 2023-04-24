Cool Cloudy Weather Through Monday, Warmer Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A much cooler airmass has arrived, and will control our weather through Tuesday morning. The lower atmosphere remains moist, and skies will remain cloudy through Tuesday midday with a few patches of drizzle possible. Warmer air will return from the south Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Another cold front may bring a thundershower Wednesday night.

