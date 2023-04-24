Cooler day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, yesterday a line of thunderstorms swept across Webb county around 9AM which caused power outages, downed trees, flooding , debris and even hail.

According to the Laredo International Airport winds were up to 40 mph with gusts around 50mph.

The rain gauge at the station had a total of 3 inches of rainfall but of course some other areas might of gotten a bit more.

Flood warning continues until further notice the Rio Grade is forecasted to go up 9.4 ft. around 1pm this afternoon.

This morning cloudy and on the cooler side in the upper 50s with some patchy light rain. Pleasant afternoon with rain chance and temps in the 60s , expected to reach a high of 70.

Tonight into early Tuesday morning rain chances continue , a low of 66 with mostly cloudy skies.

By the middle of the week showers and thunderstorm return Wednesday night into Thursday.

